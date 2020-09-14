AEW Offering Season Pass For Dynamite Tapings Starting Next Week

All Elite Wrestling is now offering a special deal for its fans, the ‘Dynamite Seven’ season pass. Fans who buy tickets will be allowed to attend seven episodes of AEW Dynamite starting September 23 and running through November. One pass will cost $175, plus fees.

