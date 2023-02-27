AEW Reportedly Offers Deal To Ashley D’Amboise

AEW has reportedly offered a deal to independent star Ashley D’Amboise. Fightful Select reports that the company offered D’Amboise a deal, two years after she had her first match for the company on April 21st, 2021.

D’Amboise has worked 20 matches for the company, most recently a match with Kayla Rossi on the November 8th, 2022 episode of AEW Dark. She’s also appeared on NWA’s TV shows as well as a match against Deonna Purrazzo on the January 14th episode of Impact Wrestling. She has gotten praise from people in the industry for her ability to learn quickly.

It is not yet confirmed whether the deal was a full-time deal or a tiered one, but D’Amboise is believed to be signing within the next couple of weeks.