AEW Officially Announces Signings Of Kris Statlander And Big Swole

December 9, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Big Swole

– AEW officially announced the signings of Big Swole and Kris Statlander.

Brandi Rhodes confirmed in an interview with Bleacher Report that Statlander had signed on December 9. Meanwhile, Swole confirmed in an interview with Fightful that she had signed with the promotion.

