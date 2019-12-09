wrestling / News
AEW Officially Announces Signings Of Kris Statlander And Big Swole
December 9, 2019 | Posted by
– AEW officially announced the signings of Big Swole and Kris Statlander.
Brandi Rhodes confirmed in an interview with Bleacher Report that Statlander had signed on December 9. Meanwhile, Swole confirmed in an interview with Fightful that she had signed with the promotion.
Welcome to the team@callmekrisstat is #AllElite pic.twitter.com/z4CBpxx0rC
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) December 9, 2019
Welcome to the team!@SwoleWorld is #AllElite pic.twitter.com/2XtKp0dLk1
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) December 9, 2019
