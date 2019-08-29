AEW Officially Signs Dustin Rhodes to Multi-Year Deal

– Dustin Rhodes is officially part of the AEW roster, having signed a new deal with the company. AEW announced today that it has signed Rhodes to a multi-year contract extension. The announcement noted that Rhodes will continue his in-ring career and will also be part of the AEW Coaching Staff as a Promo Coach and Match Producer.

Rhodes made his AEW debut at Double or Nothing in a match with his brother, AEW EVP Cody. The two then teamed up in a tag match against The Young Bucks at Fight For the Fallen.

“Dustin Rhodes has had an incredible wrestling career that has spanned decades. His amazing journey brought him to AEW, and he’s rejuvenated his career here. In addition to all of the wisdom he’s shared with us as we’ve launched All Elite Wrestling, he’s come here and worked so hard for us. His comeback match against his brother Cody at Double or Nothing was one of the most acclaimed bouts in recent years, and it marked a new chapter for all of us,” said Tony Khan, President and CEO of AEW. “Dustin and I had agreed weeks ago after Fight For The Fallen that we both wanted him to stay with All Elite Wrestling. He’s already done so much for us, and I’m thrilled that it’s official now that Dustin will be on our team going forward, both backstage and in the ring!”