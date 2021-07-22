wrestling / News

AEW Officially Signs Thunder Rosa to Roster

July 22, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Thunder Rosa

– It’s official. Thunder Rosa is now All Elite. AEW officially announced today the company has signed Thunder Rosa. Rosa debuted in AEW in August of last year. She’s been a regular on AEW programming since that time, but it appears she was not signed to an actual contract until now.

You can see AEW’s announcement tweet on the news below. The announcement comes just in time for the wrestling star’s 35th birthday, which is today.

