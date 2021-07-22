wrestling / News
AEW Officially Signs Thunder Rosa to Roster
July 22, 2021 | Posted by
– It’s official. Thunder Rosa is now All Elite. AEW officially announced today the company has signed Thunder Rosa. Rosa debuted in AEW in August of last year. She’s been a regular on AEW programming since that time, but it appears she was not signed to an actual contract until now.
You can see AEW’s announcement tweet on the news below. The announcement comes just in time for the wrestling star’s 35th birthday, which is today.
Welcome to the team…@ThunderRosa22 is #AllElite pic.twitter.com/GcvAds6ANx
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 22, 2021
