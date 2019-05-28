wrestling / News
AEW Officially Welcomes Sadie Gibbs To The Roster
May 28, 2019 | Posted by
– All Elite Wrestling officially welcomed Sadie Gibbs to the roster in a social media post.
Welcome to the team… @SadieGibbs is #AllElite pic.twitter.com/XgSah1RpXG
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 28, 2019
Gibbs’ signing was reported back in March by The Wrestling Observer. A promo package highlighting her strength and athleticism was shown during the AEW Buy In pre-show prior to Double or Nothing. It is unknown when Gibbs will make her in-ring debut.
