wrestling / News

AEW Reportedly Very Excited About Audience Seeing Jungle Boy vs. Dax Harwood Tonight

January 27, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Jungle BOy vs. Dax Harwood AEW Dynamite

– According to The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer on Twitter, there is apparently a lot of anticipation internally within AEW on tonight’s scheduled match between Jungle Boy and Dax Harwood on Dynamite, which is a match officials can’t wait for the audience to see. The show will air later tonight on TNT.

Meltzer commented, “While not a surprise, I was told Jungle Boy vs. Dax Harwood is one people internally can’t wait for people to see.”

Both Tully Blanchard and Cash Wheeler have to be handcuffed to Luchasaurus at ringside for tonight’s match between Jungle Boy and Dax Harwood. The match will take place tonight on AEW Dynamite.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Dax Harwood, Jungle Boy, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading