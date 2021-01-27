AEW Reportedly Very Excited About Audience Seeing Jungle Boy vs. Dax Harwood Tonight

– According to The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer on Twitter, there is apparently a lot of anticipation internally within AEW on tonight’s scheduled match between Jungle Boy and Dax Harwood on Dynamite, which is a match officials can’t wait for the audience to see. The show will air later tonight on TNT.

Meltzer commented, “While not a surprise, I was told Jungle Boy vs. Dax Harwood is one people internally can’t wait for people to see.”

Both Tully Blanchard and Cash Wheeler have to be handcuffed to Luchasaurus at ringside for tonight’s match between Jungle Boy and Dax Harwood. The match will take place tonight on AEW Dynamite.