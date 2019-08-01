wrestling / News
AEW on TNT Debut Rumored To Air Live On West Coast
August 1, 2019 | Posted by
It was reported last week that AEW will debut on TNT on Wednesday, October 2, with an event airing live from the Capital One Arena in Washington DC. Tickets for that show go on sale tomorrow at 12 PM ET. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the plan at TNT is to treat the AEW show like a sports event and air it live on the West Coast. That means insted of being taped and airing from 8-10 on the West Coast, it will actually air from 5-7 PM PT on that side of the country.
The Observer notes that this is not definite as of now, but “the way everything is leaning.” It also notes that the earlier time slot in that region may not be as beneficial to the ratings as airing it taped would be.
