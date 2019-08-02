– All Elite Wrestling has officially sold out its debut on TNT on Oct. 2.

Tickets to #AEW's TNT network debut on Wed, Oct 2, 2019 at Washington D.C.'s @CapitalOneArena are currently #SOLDOUT, THANK YOU! AEW Fans: Please continue to check in via https://t.co/lZXODJGKNs & https://t.co/xD1UKLjrvj on a recurring basis as tickets may be released for sale. pic.twitter.com/PEbY75eLkz — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 2, 2019

SOLD OUT❗️ Thank you all so very much. (Do not give up hope on being there live though, we should be lifting potential camera/production holds as we get closer to the event. Keep checking at https://t.co/tzvxkxvV0O ) pic.twitter.com/lScHFwc4cd — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) August 2, 2019

Sold out. — The Young Bucks® (@MattJackson13) August 2, 2019

Announced for the show:

* Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara

* Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks vs. Chris Jericho & 2 Mystery Partners

* An appearance by Jon Moxley

​​​​​​​* First-ever AEW Women’s Champion will be crowned.