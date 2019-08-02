wrestling / News

AEW On TNT Debut Sells Out

August 2, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
AEW on TNT First Show Capital One Arena

– All Elite Wrestling has officially sold out its debut on TNT on Oct. 2.

Announced for the show:

* Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara
* Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks vs. Chris Jericho & 2 Mystery Partners
* An appearance by Jon Moxley
​​​​​​​* First-ever AEW Women’s Champion will be crowned.

