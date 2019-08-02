wrestling / News
AEW On TNT Debut Sells Out
– All Elite Wrestling has officially sold out its debut on TNT on Oct. 2.
Tickets to #AEW's TNT network debut on Wed, Oct 2, 2019 at Washington D.C.'s @CapitalOneArena are currently #SOLDOUT, THANK YOU!
AEW Fans: Please continue to check in via https://t.co/lZXODJGKNs & https://t.co/xD1UKLjrvj on a recurring basis as tickets may be released for sale. pic.twitter.com/PEbY75eLkz
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 2, 2019
SOLD OUT❗️
Thank you all so very much.
(Do not give up hope on being there live though, we should be lifting potential camera/production holds as we get closer to the event. Keep checking at https://t.co/tzvxkxvV0O ) pic.twitter.com/lScHFwc4cd
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) August 2, 2019
Sold out.
— The Young Bucks® (@MattJackson13) August 2, 2019
Announced for the show:
* Cody Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara
* Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks vs. Chris Jericho & 2 Mystery Partners
* An appearance by Jon Moxley
* First-ever AEW Women’s Champion will be crowned.
