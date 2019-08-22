AEW on TNT Ticket Numbers Still ‘Unusually High’ On Secondary Market

It was reported last week that scalpers made up a large portion of sales for AEW’s premiere episode on TNT, as there were a lot of tickets left on the secondary market even though the event sold out weeks ago. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there are 4,700 tickets left for the Washington, DC show, and they’re all new tickets. This is different than All Out, which didn’t have as much scalper interest.

There were issues with the first TNT show that led some to thinking it sold out in six minutes, which led to high scalper demand. That meant several on the resale market made a lot of money for an hour when the tickets went on sale. This had the highest broker buys of any show, especially when compared to fan buys. It also led to orders flooding in from ticket brokers, and a very low $8 secondary market price, which was described as “unusual.” This is the only AEW show that has a price that low on the secondary market.

The Boston show, which is also sold out, has 1,150 tickets on the secondary market, which is described as an “unusually high” percentage. Demand is still high and so the lowest price is $65. Tickets are usually going for triple their face value or more. Philadelphia is also “unusually high”, and there are 2,690 tickets left on the secondary market. The bottom price is $31 and tickets are going for much higher than face value.

All Out, meanwhile, has a secondary market ticket average of over $240, which is the highest in wrestling history. The prices to get in is currently $175.23.