AEW on TV Twitter Account Deletes Tweet After Backlash

The AEW on TV account on Twitter has received some backlash after making a post that some thought mocked those with mental illness. The post featured a photo of a group of people going to an AEW booth and ignoring a therapy booth.

It said: “Therapy is really good for you. So is @AEW.”

This drew criticism from people online, although some fans felt it wasn’t offensive at all. The tweet was later deleted. You can see some of the responses below.

