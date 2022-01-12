wrestling / News

AEW on TV Twitter Account Deletes Tweet After Backlash

January 12, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The AEW on TV account on Twitter has received some backlash after making a post that some thought mocked those with mental illness. The post featured a photo of a group of people going to an AEW booth and ignoring a therapy booth.

It said: “Therapy is really good for you. So is @AEW.

This drew criticism from people online, although some fans felt it wasn’t offensive at all. The tweet was later deleted. You can see some of the responses below.

