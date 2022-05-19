wrestling / News

AEW on TV Twitter Account Misnames Joker Reveal on AEW Dynamite

May 18, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite John Morrison Image Credit: AEW

The AEW on TV Twitter account had a bit of a whoopsie when naming one of the Joker entrants in the Owen Hart Tournament on AEW Dynamite. The Twitter account initially mislabeled Johnny Elite by tagging Johnny Gargano’s Twitter account, as you can see in the screenshot below of the tweet. The tweet was quickly deleted and corrected.

Joe deleted Elite to advance to the semifinals of the tournament.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading