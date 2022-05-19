wrestling / News
AEW on TV Twitter Account Misnames Joker Reveal on AEW Dynamite
May 18, 2022
The AEW on TV Twitter account had a bit of a whoopsie when naming one of the Joker entrants in the Owen Hart Tournament on AEW Dynamite. The Twitter account initially mislabeled Johnny Elite by tagging Johnny Gargano’s Twitter account, as you can see in the screenshot below of the tweet. The tweet was quickly deleted and corrected.
Joe deleted Elite to advance to the semifinals of the tournament.
And #TheJoker is….. #JohnnyElite!!!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/u7R8sp0udn
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 19, 2022
@TheRajGiri @SeanRossSapp ouch… pic.twitter.com/dXnkICjnqX
— Rob Allen (@itsbigroballen) May 19, 2022