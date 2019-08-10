AEW Likely to Hold at Least One More PPV Event in 2019

– PWInsider has an update on the next pay-per-view event for AEW that will be held in 2019. According to the report, there will be “at least one more” pay-per-view event for AEW before the end of the year. Additionally, there are “rumblings” that the next one will happen in November. However, it doesn’t appear to be a done deal yet.

AEW’s next PPV event, All Out, is set for August 31. The card will be held at the Sears Centre Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.