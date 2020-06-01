wrestling / News
AEW News: Orange Cassidy Appears on A Shot of Brandi, Cody Hypes TNT Title Match
May 31, 2020
Orange Cassidy is the latest guest on AEW’s “A Shot of Brandi” series. You can see the video below, which features the two talking while cooking together:
– Cody posted to Twitter to hype up his TNT Championship match with Jungle Boy on this week’s AEW Dynamite. The match is Cody’s first defense of the title:
This Wednesday – 8/7c on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/3XXWVHB9DY
— Cody (@CodyRhodes) June 1, 2020
