Note on AEW’s Original Plans for Motor City Machine Guns If They Signed Last Year

The Motor City Machine Guns are currently in WWE, but they could have ended up in AEW last year after they became free agents. Fightful Select reports that the tag team was in active discussions with AEW last year and there were plans for the team to have a big match at All In.

Backstage discussions in AEW for All In 2024 had Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin against the Young Bucks at All In, likely for the tag team titles. During the summer of 2024, negotiations halted between the team and AEW and AEW then (correctly) guessed that Sabin and Shelley were WWE-bound. Instead, the Bucks would defend against FTR and the Acclaimed. The Guns went to WWE, where they won the tag team titles a week after their debut.