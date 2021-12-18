wrestling / News
AEW Owen Hart Cup Tournaments To Kick Off In May
AEW will launch the Owen Hart Cup tournaments in May, with the finals set for Double or Nothing 2022. It was announced on tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage that the two tournaments – one for men and one for women – will begin in May and running through Double or Nothing.
The tournament is being presented by AEW and the Owen Hart Foundation, and Dr. Martha Hart will present the trophies to the winners. More details on the tournament will be revealed on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite.
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 18, 2021
