AEW Announces PAC Is Injured On Rampage

August 4, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
PAC is on the shelf due to injury, as announced on this week’s AEW Rampage. Tony Schiavone announced on Friday’s show that the former All-Atlantic Champion was injured and unable to compete. No details were given about the injury.

PAC last competed on the July 26th episode of AEW Dynamite when he defeated Gravity in singles action.

ON behalf of 411, our best wishes to PAC for a quick and full recovery.

