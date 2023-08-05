wrestling / News
AEW Announces PAC Is Injured On Rampage
August 4, 2023 | Posted by
PAC is on the shelf due to injury, as announced on this week’s AEW Rampage. Tony Schiavone announced on Friday’s show that the former All-Atlantic Champion was injured and unable to compete. No details were given about the injury.
PAC last competed on the July 26th episode of AEW Dynamite when he defeated Gravity in singles action.
ON behalf of 411, our best wishes to PAC for a quick and full recovery.
BREAKING NEWS: #PAC is injured and unable to compete.
Nevertheless, the #LuchaBros will challenge the winners of the #ParkingLotFight THIS WEDNESDAY on #AEWDynamite LIVE at 8pm ET/ 7pm CT on @tbsnetwork!
Watch #AEWRampage on TNT! pic.twitter.com/9knnBmi60S
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 5, 2023