AEW Partnering With Toys For Tots At This Week’s Dynamite

December 13, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Winter Is Coming, Tony Khan

AEW is teaming up with Toys For Tots for a special deal at this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The AEW Community Outreach account posted to Twitter to announce that this Wednesday’s Winter is Coming special episode will see the community team collect new, unwrapped toys for the charity.

Fans who bring toys will receive an autographed Winter is Coming print:

