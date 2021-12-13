wrestling / News
AEW Partnering With Toys For Tots At This Week’s Dynamite
AEW is teaming up with Toys For Tots for a special deal at this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The AEW Community Outreach account posted to Twitter to announce that this Wednesday’s Winter is Coming special episode will see the community team collect new, unwrapped toys for the charity.
Fans who bring toys will receive an autographed Winter is Coming print:
This Wednesday in Texas – #AEWDynamite + @ToysForTots_USA
Come donate and get a limited edition “Winter Is Coming” print! 🧸 @MandaLHuber #codyrhodes pic.twitter.com/vYPdOUeKk0
— AEW COMMUNITY OUTREACH (@CodyRhodes) December 12, 2021
