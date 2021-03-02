AEW Partnering With Cinemark to Present AEW Revolution in Select Theaters This Weekend

– All Elite Wrestling (AEW) and Cinemark Theatres have announced a partnership that will present Sunday’s AEW Revolution event in select theaters on Sunday, March 7. You can see the full press release on the announcement below:

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) Partners with Cinemark Theatres to Host Highly-Anticipated “REVOLUTION” Event in Select Theaters on March 7

— Joe Hand Promotions Creating Unique In-Theatre Experience for Wrestling Fans —

March 2, 2021 – AEW, the new professional wrestling league taking the world by storm, isteaming with Cinemark Theatres to show the highly anticipated AEW REVOLUTION pay-per-viewevent in select theatres on Sunday, March 7, beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

Fans can purchase tickets for $20 at Cinemark.com or on the Cinemark app to experienceREVOLUTION on the giant screen. While relishing the white-knuckle action on screen, fans canalso enjoy the unbeatable deals on concessions, including a large soda and medium popcorncombo for $5; $2 off draft beer; and $1 off a chicken sandwich or hot dog, in each case, whereavailable.

Airing live from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL, and showing on giant screens at select Cinemarklocations, REVOLUTION kicks off at 7 p.m. ET with an hour-long pre-show special, followed by themain card action at 8 p.m. ET. To date, the following match-ups are scheduled:

• AEW World Championship: Kenny Omega (c) vs Jon Moxley (Exploding Barbed Wire DeathMatch)

• AEW Women’s World Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs Eliminator tournament winner

• AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Young Bucks (c) vs Chris Jericho & MJF

• Street Fight: Ricky Starks & Brian Cage vs Darby Allin & Sting

• Face of the Revolution Ladder Match: Cody Rhodes vs Scorpio Sky vs Penta El Zero M vs Lance Archer vs TBA vs TBA (winner earns TNT Championship match opportunity)

• Big Money Match: Matt Hardy vs Hangman Page

• Casino Tag Team Royale (for a future World Tag Team title shot)

• Miro & Kip Sabian vs Orange Cassidy & Chuck Taylor

The AEW REVOLUTION in-theatre experience is made possible by Joe Hand Promotions, theleading provider of live content to bars, restaurants, theatres, and other public viewing venues.

Fans can locate Cinemark theatres showing AEW REVOLUTION by checking the Joe Hand Promotions Watch Party app: www.joehandpromotions.com/venue-search

“A major event, the scope of REVOLUTION requires the best theatre partner in the business, onethat is capable of delivering an immersive viewing experience for fans in a controlled, socially-distanced environment,” said Tony Khan, CEO, GM and Head of Creative of AEW. “The obviouschoice for AEW was Cinemark Theatres. We know that fans miss the energy and camaraderie of watching our pay-per-views together. With Cinemark’s enhanced safety measures, we lookforward to our fans enjoying the adrenaline-fueled action together on Sunday night.“

At Cinemark, we create the ultimate viewing environment, and there is no better place to watchAEW Revolution than our auditoriums with the heightened sight and sound technology that willmake the action larger-than-life,” added Wanda Gierhart Fearing, Cinemark CMO. “We arethrilled to partner with Joe Hand Promotions and AEW to create a knock-out night forprofessional wrestling fans. It is through partnerships like this that Cinemark is continuing toinnovate and expand the entertainment experience we offer.”