AEW Announces Passing Of German Announcer Günter Zapf

AEW has announced that Günter Zapf, a member of their German announce team, has passed away. The company announced the news on Wednesday, writing:

“With great sadness, AEW mourns the passing of Günter Zapf. A member of AEW Germany’s announce team for many years, he will be dearly missed.”

Zapf, a former cornerback for the Munich Cowboays, was 67. He was a WWE announcer from 2002 to 2013 and did announcing work for Lucha Underground. He joined AEW’s Germany announce team when they began airing on DMAX.

Outside of his wrestling commentary, Zapf also called NFL and Major League Baseball games for DAZN and Premiere in 2016.

On behalf of 411, our condolences to the family, friends and fans of Mr. Zapf.