AEW News: Penelope Ford Attacks Jamie Hayter On Dynamite, Darby Allin Busts Open Brody King

– Penelope Ford made her return on this week’s AEW Dynamite to take out Jamie Hayter. Ford appeared on Tuesday night’s show in her first appearance in months, hitting Hayter with a chair during the four-way #1 contender’s match for a AEW Women’s World Championship match at WrestleDream.

Hayter then chased Ford to the back during the match, which Willow Nightingale won.

– Darby Allin got Brody King to bleed ahead of their match at WrestleDream, busting him open during a confrontation on tonight’s show. The two wend back and forth on the mic until they brawled, and Allin busted King open with a rock before security separated them: