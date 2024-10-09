wrestling / News
AEW News: Penelope Ford Attacks Jamie Hayter On Dynamite, Darby Allin Busts Open Brody King
– Penelope Ford made her return on this week’s AEW Dynamite to take out Jamie Hayter. Ford appeared on Tuesday night’s show in her first appearance in months, hitting Hayter with a chair during the four-way #1 contender’s match for a AEW Women’s World Championship match at WrestleDream.
Hayter then chased Ford to the back during the match, which Willow Nightingale won.
What does Penelope Ford want with Jamie Hayter?!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@Saraya | @thePenelopeFord |@jmehytr pic.twitter.com/KEUYXhgSyQ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 9, 2024
– Darby Allin got Brody King to bleed ahead of their match at WrestleDream, busting him open during a confrontation on tonight’s show. The two wend back and forth on the mic until they brawled, and Allin busted King open with a rock before security separated them:
The situation between Darby Allin and Brody King has gotten even more personal!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@DarbyAllin | @BrodyXKing pic.twitter.com/DeSM8BJp1Z
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 9, 2024
