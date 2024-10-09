wrestling / News

AEW News: Penelope Ford Attacks Jamie Hayter On Dynamite, Darby Allin Busts Open Brody King

October 8, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Penelope Ford AEW Dynamite 10-8-24 Image Credit: AEW

– Penelope Ford made her return on this week’s AEW Dynamite to take out Jamie Hayter. Ford appeared on Tuesday night’s show in her first appearance in months, hitting Hayter with a chair during the four-way #1 contender’s match for a AEW Women’s World Championship match at WrestleDream.

Hayter then chased Ford to the back during the match, which Willow Nightingale won.

– Darby Allin got Brody King to bleed ahead of their match at WrestleDream, busting him open during a confrontation on tonight’s show. The two wend back and forth on the mic until they brawled, and Allin busted King open with a rock before security separated them:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Brody King, Darby Allin, Jamie Hayter, Penelope Ford, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading