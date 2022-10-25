wrestling / News
AEW News: Phillies Scissor After Home Run In NLCS Game, The Firm Suspends & Fines Matt Hardy
– The Philadelphia Phillies have Acclaimed fever, scissoring after a home run in their National League Championship Series-clinching game. During Sunday’s game against the San Diego Padres, first baseman Rhys Hopkins hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the third and after making the lap, Hoskins did the scissoring gesture with outfielder Brandon Marsh. The team ended up winning the game 4 – 3 on another two-run home run, this time by DH Bryce Harper.
Anthony Bowens made note of the gesture after it popped up on Twitter and retweeted it, writing:
“THE @Phillies ARE SCISSORING IN THE DUGOUT
EVERYONE LOVES THE ACCLAIMED #Postseason”
– Matt Hardy picked up a win on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, but he got paid back with a $100,000 fine and suspension from The Firm. Stokely Hathaway and Ethan Page, who managed to get control of Hardy’s contract, told Hardy after his win over XXX that using the Twist of Fate was prohibited because it was now Page’s move (and called the Page Turner), which meant he was being fined $50,000. An enranged Hardy then shoved Hathaway, which resulted in the fine being doubled and Page suspending him:
Respect your employer @MATTHARDYBRAND
Hope you enjoy your vacation … it cost you $100k 😂 pic.twitter.com/XDoLKq3Z2W
— “All Ego” Ethan Page (@OfficialEGO) October 24, 2022
