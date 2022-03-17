AEW News: Pinnacle Costs Wardlow TNT Title Match on Dynamite, Hardy Boys Notch First Win

– Wardlow’s shot at the TNT Championship was ruined on this week’s AEW Dynamite when MJF and Shawn Spears cost him the match. Wednesday’s show saw Wardlow battle Scorpio Sky for the championship, only to have his former Pinnacle allies get involved. MJF and Spears assaulted him as well after the match:

The dirtiest of tactics by @The_MJF unfolding after @RealWardlow endured a total assault! Watch #AEWDynamite: #StPatricksDaySlam LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/EU8oFvELFc — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 17, 2022

– The Hardy Boys got their first win as a team in AEW on tonight’s show, defeating Private Party: