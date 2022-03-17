wrestling / News

AEW News: Pinnacle Costs Wardlow TNT Title Match on Dynamite, Hardy Boys Notch First Win

March 16, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Wardlow Shawn Spears Image Credit: AEW

– Wardlow’s shot at the TNT Championship was ruined on this week’s AEW Dynamite when MJF and Shawn Spears cost him the match. Wednesday’s show saw Wardlow battle Scorpio Sky for the championship, only to have his former Pinnacle allies get involved. MJF and Spears assaulted him as well after the match:

– The Hardy Boys got their first win as a team in AEW on tonight’s show, defeating Private Party:

Wardlow

