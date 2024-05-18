– Fightful Select reports that AEW is adding at least three more matches to next weekend’s Double or Nothing. One of the new matchups will include The Bang Bang Gang defending the AEW Trios Titles.

AEW Double or Nothing 2024 is scheduled for Sunday, May 26. The event will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.

– AEW has reportedly been planning Meal & A Match for months. The new episode is said to be serving as a pilot, with the hopes that it will be done on a monthly basis for AEW.