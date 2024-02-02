wrestling / News
AEW Reportedly Planning To Make A ‘Big Deal’ Out of Mercedes Mone Signing
February 2, 2024
Mercedes Mone has not been announced as signed with AEW yet, but the latest rumors suggest it will be sooner rather than later. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that AEW is planning to make a “big deal” out of Mone’s debut whenever it happens.
It was noted that AEW had been planning to announce Mone’s arrival this past Wednesday, or perhaps allude to it, but it was pushed back. The reason they did not announce it on Wednesday was due to all the other huge news stories out there right, and the worry people wouldn’t focus on it.
Tony Khan has a “big announcement” for next Wednesday’s episode, although it remains to be seen if that will be Mone.
