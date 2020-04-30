AEW News: Company Planning to Use Matt Hardy’s Broken Universe Going Forward, Note on Backstage Morale

– AEW reportedly has plans to utilize Matt Hardy’s Broken Universe in the coming weeks. PWInsider reports that the company has a lot of plans for the Hardy creation moving forward. As noted earlier, Hardy is set to team with Kenny Omega in a street fight against Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara.

– The site adds that there is some frustration in the company about not being able to go on the road, as the Newark, New Jersey show that was postponed was expected to have the biggest crowd and gate in company history. However, those involved understand that the current pandemic situation means that things are currently out of their hands.