AEW Reportedly Planning Tentative Chicago Return For Thanksgiving

AEW is said to be looking at a return to Chicago for this year’s Thanksgiving weekend, per a new report. The WON reports that the company is tentatively planning for a show in the Wintrust Arena in Chicago on November 24th.

As has previously said by Tony Khan, AEW’s original plan was to try and run certain shows as annual traditions such as Las Vegas in Memorial Day, then Chicago on Labor Day and Thanksgiving eve, and Jacksonville for the first show of the year. AEW is already set to return to Chicago in September for All Out, where they will be running three shows during the week between Dynamite, a live Rampage, and the PPV.