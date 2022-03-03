AEW Reportedly Planning to Use ROH as ‘Developmental Territory’

AEW is now the owner of Ring of Honor, and a new report has some details on AEW’s plans for the company. As reported last night, Tony Khan announced on Dynamite that he had closed a deal to purchase the long-running independent company, and Bodyslam.net’s Cassidy Haynes reports that the internal plan at AEW is to use it as a “developmental territory of sorts.”

The report confirms Fightful’s report that the information was kept to a very small circle of people. Additionally, it notes that direct talent from AEW will be appearing occasionally in ROH.