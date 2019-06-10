wrestling / News
AEW Polls Fans on Double or Nothing’s Home Video Release
– All Elite Wrestling is curious on how fans want Double or Nothing released on home video. The company took to Twitter on Monday to ask fans whether they would like to see the PPV released on DVD or Blu-ray, as you can see below.
In a sign of the technological times, the current writing has 28,021 votes with 76% wanting the show on Blu-ray. Correspondingly, only 24% support the idea of a DVD release. The option of digital HD is not listed.
