AEW News: AEW Polls Fans On Final Team In Tag Team Title Tournament, Nashville Tickets On Sale Today, The Dark Order Joining Full Time This Week

September 13, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– AEW has a new poll for fans on Twitter asking which tag team should be the final team to join the tournament to crown the company’s first champions: Angelico and Jack Evans or Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy. At this time, A Boy and his Dinosaur are winning by a wide margin. It was recently reported that AEW will be focusing on their own division from now on and the AAA tag titles will no longer be mentioned.

– Tickets for the November 13 episode of AEW on TNT go on sale today at 12 PM ET at AEWTIX.com.

– The Dark Order will be contracted with AEW full time as of this week.

