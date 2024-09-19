AEW News: Note On Possible Plans For Deonna Purrazzo, AEW Happy With Dynamite Taping

– A new report has a note on potential plans for Deonna Purrazzo in AEW. PWInsider reports that there has been discussion about potentially building a faction around Purrazzo.

The report makes no mention of how far along such talk may be or who could be placed with Purrazzo. Purrazzo was locked in a feud over the last few months with Thunder Rosa and most recently lost a match to Hikaru Shida on Collision earlier this month.

– The site also reports that AEW was very pleased with this week’s Dynamite at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania and that the show was close to a sell-out, with only around 500 tickets unsold. One person who was in attendance noted that there seemed to be more WWE shirts than usual in the audience compared to other tapings in the Connecticut, Pennsylvania and New York area, which could suggest more crossover audience.