AEW Possibly Taping Again in a Few Weeks as Georgia Begins to Reopen

AEW could be headed back to do some taping in a few weeks as Georgia begins to slowly reopen. The F4W Online daily report noted that the company may be returning to do some taping at that at least one talent who was not at the last tapings was going into quarantine for two weeks in order to get ready to return.

Georgia governor Brian Kemp said during a news conference on Monday that gyms, bowling alleys, hair salons, barber shops, nail salons and other similar businesses can reopen on Friday, and that hospitals are now to allow elective surgeries. Some restaurants and theaters are also able to open with social distancing guidelines in place.

Bars and nightclubs are still to remain closed as of now. AEW went into an indefinite hiatus at the start of the month after it completed enough taping for several weeks of shows.