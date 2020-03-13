wrestling / News

AEW Postpones April Dynamite Tapings in St. Louis, Milwaukee

March 13, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW has pushed out two of their April dates in order to take precautions against the COVID-19 outbreak. The company has announced as you can see below that their April 1st taping in St. Louis and April 8th in Milwaukee will now be moved to October.

The company noted that fans who have bought tickets will be offered a refund, or have their original apply to the new dates:

Jeremy Thomas

