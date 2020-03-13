AEW Postpones April Dynamite Tapings in St. Louis, Milwaukee

AEW has pushed out two of their April dates in order to take precautions against the COVID-19 outbreak. The company has announced as you can see below that their April 1st taping in St. Louis and April 8th in Milwaukee will now be moved to October.

The company noted that fans who have bought tickets will be offered a refund, or have their original apply to the new dates:

MILWAUKEE

As a precautionary measure against COVID-19, the AEW DYNAMITE show on April 1 in Milwaukee, WI, will be relocated. The show will be televised live on TNT on April 1. The DYNAMITE show in Milwaukee will be rescheduled for Wednesday, October 28, at the UWM Panther Arena. — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) March 13, 2020

ST. LOUIS

The AEW DYNAMITE show on April 8 in St. Louis, MO, will also be relocated. This show will be televised live on TNT on April 8. The DYNAMITE show in St. Louis will be rescheduled for Wednesday, October 7, at Chaifetz Arena. — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) March 13, 2020