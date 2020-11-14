AEW Postpones December Tapings in New Mexico & Lousiana, Will Reschedule

It’s hardly the most surprising news in the world, but AEW has postponed two Dynamite tapings in December that had been set for well outside of Daily’s Place in Jacksonville. The company has announced that their December 2nd taping in New Orleans and their December 30th taping in Rio Rancho, New Mexico have been postponed amid the current pandemic.

The announcements read:

NEW ORLEANS

The AEW DYNAMITE show at Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, La., on December 2 has been postponed. A rescheduled date will be announced in the near future.

Fans who have already purchased tickets to the New Orleans show will have their original tickets valid for admission to the rescheduled show (date TBD), or can receive a refund via the point of purchase.

As illustrated in our mission statement, the safety and well-being of our fans and talent is always our top priority. AEW sends heartfelt thanks around the world to healthcare and other frontline workers who are answering the call to protect and serve their communities.

RIO RANCHO

The AEW DYNAMITE show scheduled for Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at the Rio Rancho Events Center in Rio Rancho, N.M., has been canceled. Fans who have already purchased tickets to the show will be issued a full refund within 30 days by their financial institution. Fans can also receive a refund at their point of sale.

AEW is grateful to the Rio Rancho Events Center and to fans for their patience and understanding. As illustrated in our mission statement, the safety and well-being of our fans and talent is always our top priority. AEW sends heartfelt thanks around the world to healthcare and other frontline workers who are answering the call to protect and serve their communities.

For months, AEW has been holding Dynamite tapings and pay-per-view events at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.