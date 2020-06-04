AEW Postponing Newark Show From Rescheduled July Date

AEW is pushing out its planned live debut in Newark, New Jersey for the second time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. PWInsider reports that the venue as well as Ticketmaster have informed ticketholders that the taping will not take place on February 21st, 2021.

The original taping was highly anticipated and was believed likely to break the live gate and attendance records for AEW at the time in March when it was originally scheduled. The show was the one that was announced to feature the first Blood and Guts match.