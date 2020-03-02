wrestling / News

AEW Posts Full Chris Jericho Entrance From Revolution (Video)

March 2, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Chris Jericho AEW Revolution

– AEW posted the full video of Chris Jericho and his choir entrance from AEW Revolution. Jericho called the entrance the best of his career.

AEW, Chris Jericho, Jeremy Lambert

