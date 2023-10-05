AEW News: Powerhouse Hobbs Allies With Don Callis On Dynamite, Toni Storm Debuts New Nickname

– Powerhouse Hobbs has joined forces with Don Callis, attacking Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega on AEW Dynamite. Wednesday’s show saw Jericho and Omega pick up a win over Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher. Immediately after the match, Hobbs ran down to the ring and took out the two, allying with the Callis family:

A CTE CHAIR SHOT OH MY GOOOOOD#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/KVxk4oGsyC — griff (@MrGr1ff) October 5, 2023

– Toni Storm debuted a new sobriquet on tonight’s show, introducing herself as “Timeless” Toni Storm: