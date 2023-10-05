wrestling / News
AEW News: Powerhouse Hobbs Allies With Don Callis On Dynamite, Toni Storm Debuts New Nickname
– Powerhouse Hobbs has joined forces with Don Callis, attacking Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega on AEW Dynamite. Wednesday’s show saw Jericho and Omega pick up a win over Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher. Immediately after the match, Hobbs ran down to the ring and took out the two, allying with the Callis family:
.@TrueWillieHobbs has found his next target… Kenny Omega#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/dHInZ7qn9V
— AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) October 5, 2023
A CTE CHAIR SHOT OH MY GOOOOOD#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/KVxk4oGsyC
— griff (@MrGr1ff) October 5, 2023
– Toni Storm debuted a new sobriquet on tonight’s show, introducing herself as “Timeless” Toni Storm:
Please give an awed hush for the debut of #Timeless Toni Storm!
Watch the 4th Anniversary of #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!#ToniStorm pic.twitter.com/KI8xGq98DC
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 5, 2023
