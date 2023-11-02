wrestling / News
AEW News: Pre-Sale Code For Worlds End and More, AEW Dynamite Highlights, Latest Iron Savages Video
– There is a pre-sale today for AEW Worlds End on December 30 at the Nassau Coliseum. You can get tickets here with the code PRGTZ9.
There is also a pre-sale for Collision in San Antonio on December 23. You can get tickets here with the code RVWALK.
– Here are highlights from last night’s AEW Dynamite:
– The Iron Savages have a new video online.
