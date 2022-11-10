Various News: AEW Pre-Sale Codes For January Shows, Giant Warrior’s Memoir Released

– AEW debuts in three areas in January, and the pre-sale codes are online. Tickets for the company’s January events in Portland, Oregon; Fresno, California; and Lexington, Kentucky to start 2023, and PWInsider lists the following pre-sale codes for the shows:

January 6th: AEW Rampage/Battle of the Belts V in Portland – BOTB5PO (tickets here at 10 AM PT)

January 18th: AEW Dynamite/Rampage in Fresno – RICO96D (tickets here at 10 AM PT)

January 25th: AEW Dynamite/Rampage V in Lexington – STBOR14 (tickets here at 10 AM ET)

– PWInsider reports that Jeff “Giant Warrior” Bearden has released his memoir, which you can get here. The press release for the book reads as follows: