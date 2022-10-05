wrestling / News

AEW News: Pre-Sale Codes For November 30th Dynamite, Limited Edition Acclaimed Shirt Announced

October 4, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite logo Image Credit: AEW

– The pre-sale code for next month’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Indianapolis is online. The November 30th show begins its pre-sale on Thursday at 10 AM at Ticketmaster and the code (per PWInsider) is 2XJCRT.

– AEW has announced a limited edition version of The Acclaimed’s “Scissor Me Daddy” T-Shirt, as you can see below:

