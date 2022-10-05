wrestling / News
AEW News: Pre-Sale Codes For November 30th Dynamite, Limited Edition Acclaimed Shirt Announced
October 4, 2022
– The pre-sale code for next month’s episode of AEW Dynamite in Indianapolis is online. The November 30th show begins its pre-sale on Thursday at 10 AM at Ticketmaster and the code (per PWInsider) is 2XJCRT.
– AEW has announced a limited edition version of The Acclaimed’s “Scissor Me Daddy” T-Shirt, as you can see below:
This week’s limited edition Top Rope Tuesday shirt is a hot pink “Scissor Me Daddy A**!” shirt. Only available for ONE WEEK at https://t.co/9hHlXpcSbp! @RealBillyGunn @Bowens_Official @PlatinumMax pic.twitter.com/GP02FXkoqM
— ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) October 4, 2022
