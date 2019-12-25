Tony Khan Says AEW Will Learn From Their Experiences in 2020

– AEW President Tony Khan shared a Christmas message earlier today on Twitter. Khan talkeda bout the company learning from their experiences and encouraged fans to watch AEW next year. You can check out his tweet below.

Tony Khan tweeted, “Merry Christmas from #AEW! Thank you great wrestling fans for supporting us in 2019! In 2020 we’ll visit new towns, work hard, learn from our experiences & I hope you’ll consider watching AEW in 2020! We return from our company holiday break with 2020’s 1st Dynamite on January 1!” The photo Khan shared in the tweet featured him with Marko Stunt and Jungle Boy.