AEW President Tony Khan Meets Eric Bischoff in New Fight for the Fallen Preview (Video)

– AEW released a new extended preview for AEW Fight for the Fallen featuring appearances by 83 Weeks’ Conrad Thompson and Eric Bischoff. Also, AEW President Tony Khan meets Eric Bischoff in the preview, which you can see below.

AEW Fight for the Fallen is set for Wednesday, July 15. The event will raise money for Florida’s First Coast Relief Fund and Feeding Northeast Florida to provide health and well-being services for people struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.