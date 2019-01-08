AEW President Tony Khan Says Roster Will Have Lighter Schedule, Possible Health Care

– AEW president Tony Khan spoke with Wrestling Inc following the company’s “Double Or Nothing” rally on Tuesday discussing his plans for the company. Highlights are below:

On the roster: “I think we’ve got a great roster of people here. And to have Chris Jericho, PAC, Cody and the Young Bucks, Hangman Page, The Elite, Brandy [Rhodes], Britt Baker, Penelope, some top women performers, and MJF was here, too!…Different people, depending on their level of responsibility within the company, will have different deals,” Khan said. “And I think that there’s a great opportunity for people to gain full-time employment in this company, not just as a wrestler, but also in the front office. And I think that there were already a lot of people that were very integral in the production today, and getting all these people here, and putting on, what I think, was an exciting first night for us. We already have a lot of people involved and we’ll definitely be taking care of our employees.”

On giving the roster a lighter schedule than other companies: “And also favorable schedules, and I don’t wanna run down guys with too many dates or too much time on the road. I feel really positive about what we’re doing in terms of taking care of the guys. We have great management and the guys we’re focusing it on, Cody and the Bucks, they are very, very hands on with the talent. And I’m sure, for us, the kind of people we’re bringing in, they’re gonna contribute to the company in a number of ways. And I think that, yeah, there is a package, a competition package and healthcare package that could be available.”