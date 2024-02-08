wrestling / News
AEW Issues Full Press Release For AEW Dynamite: Big Business
AEW has issued a press release hyping the newly-announced AEW Dynamite: Big Business show in March. As reported, Tony Khan announced on Dynamite that Big Business will take place at the TD Garden in Boston on March 13th. AEW has issued a press release promoting the show, which you can see below.
It was reported on Wednesday night that Mercedes Mone is expected to make her AEW debut at the show.
,b>AEW Announces Boston Return with “AEW Dynamite: Big Business” on Wednesday, March 13
During tonight’s live episode of “AEW: Dynamite” from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AEW CEO Tony Khan announced that the promotion will return to Boston on Wednesday, March 13, at TD Garden with “AEW Dynamite: Big Business,” live on TBS.
The announcement marks AEW’s second show at TD Garden, after “AEW Dynamite: Blood and Guts” last summer, which featured the third annual installment of the eponymous match. This time around, fans can expect more incredible moments during this historic edition of “AEW: Dynamite.”
Tickets for “AEW Dynamite: Big Business” will go on pre-sale on Friday, February 9, and open to the general public on Saturday, February 10. Tickets start at $20 plus fees, and can be purchased at AEWTix.com.
“Boston is the perfect home for ‘AEW Dynamite: Big Business,’ which will be a major moment in history of All Elite Wrestling,” said Khan. “You all have a chance to be a part of this once-in-a-lifetime moment, either by joining us live at the TD Garden or watching live on TBS on Wednesday, March 13!”
More Trending Stories
- Lawyer for John Laurinaitis Contradicts Previous Claims by WWE Regarding Ashley Massaro’s Alleged Sexual Assault
- Backstage Notes from Last Night’s WWE NXT: How WWE Is Handling Anti-Rock Chants, More
- Jake Roberts On Vince McMahon Allegations: ‘Very Disgusting, But It Doesn’t Surprise Me’
- Maven Reveals How Much He Was Paid For Smackdown! Shut Your Mouth Game