AEW News: Preview For Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley From Dynamite, Cody Shares Pic With Blanchard & FTR
– Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley will go to war in an Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match at AEW Revolution, and a preview of the match is online. AEW released the following video from this week’s Dynamite previewing the match. The video included an appearance by Atsushi Onita discussing the bout:
– Cody Rhodes posted to Twitter with a pic he got alongside Tully Blanchard and FTR at Dynamite. Rhodes wrote:
“Differences with Shawn aside…hats off to everybody who helped bring this to TNT – simply a legend. Hats off to TK, Dax, Cash, Chris H, Jeff, Conrad and all parties responsible for making it happen.”
Differences with Shawn aside…hats off to everybody who helped bring this to TNT – simply a legend. Hats off to TK, Dax, Cash, Chris H, Jeff, Conrad and all parties responsible for making it happen. https://t.co/UBroaqqNcD pic.twitter.com/Z8qKkxS6rS
— Cody (@CodyRhodes) March 5, 2021
