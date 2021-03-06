AEW News: Preview For Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley From Dynamite, Cody Shares Pic With Blanchard & FTR

– Kenny Omega and Jon Moxley will go to war in an Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match at AEW Revolution, and a preview of the match is online. AEW released the following video from this week’s Dynamite previewing the match. The video included an appearance by Atsushi Onita discussing the bout:

– Cody Rhodes posted to Twitter with a pic he got alongside Tully Blanchard and FTR at Dynamite. Rhodes wrote:

“Differences with Shawn aside…hats off to everybody who helped bring this to TNT – simply a legend. Hats off to TK, Dax, Cash, Chris H, Jeff, Conrad and all parties responsible for making it happen.”