AEW Previews ‘Championship Week’ In Latest Road To Video

April 12, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite 4-13-22 Image Credit: AEW

AEW has a busy week this week, and the latest Road To video takes a look at the upcoming “Championship Week.” You can see the video below, which previews the upcoming Dynamite, Rampage and Battle of the Belts II events running Wednesday, Friday (at 7 PM ET/4 PM ET) and Saturday:

AEW, Jeremy Thomas

