wrestling / News
AEW Previews ‘Championship Week’ In Latest Road To Video
April 12, 2022 | Posted by
AEW has a busy week this week, and the latest Road To video takes a look at the upcoming “Championship Week.” You can see the video below, which previews the upcoming Dynamite, Rampage and Battle of the Belts II events running Wednesday, Friday (at 7 PM ET/4 PM ET) and Saturday:
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On His Appreciation For FTR, How They’ve Set Themselves Apart From Other Wrestlers
- William Regal On His Connection With Jon Moxley In WWE, Working With Moxley & Bryan Danielson In AEW
- Tony Schiavone Says Tony Khan Approves All Of Max Caster’s Raps Now
- Video of Miz and Nia Jax From Alexa Bliss’ Wedding Goes Viral