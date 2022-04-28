AEW Production Truck Gets In Car Accident Before Dynamite

The AEW production truck ended up in a car accident before this week’s Dynamite. As you can see from pics below, a Honda got stuck underneath the truck outside of the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia; AEW timekeeper Brooklynn Ramsey shared a pic with the caption:

“The driver is ok, but don’t text and drive.”

Philly fans are crazy man, dude just crashed his car😭😭 pic.twitter.com/EX2Fkp6jlB — Bryce 2024 (@MV3ForPresident) April 27, 2022