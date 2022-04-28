wrestling / News
AEW Production Truck Gets In Car Accident Before Dynamite
The AEW production truck ended up in a car accident before this week’s Dynamite. As you can see from pics below, a Honda got stuck underneath the truck outside of the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia; AEW timekeeper Brooklynn Ramsey shared a pic with the caption:
“The driver is ok, but don’t text and drive.”
The driver is ok, but don’t text and drive #AEWDynamite #Philly pic.twitter.com/CHGqZ4hWC7
— BrookTheCrook (@brooklynn_in_tx) April 27, 2022
Philly fans are crazy man, dude just crashed his car😭😭 pic.twitter.com/EX2Fkp6jlB
— Bryce 2024 (@MV3ForPresident) April 27, 2022
How do you do this shit #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/UkzJ75FaoM
— Bryce 2024 (@MV3ForPresident) April 27, 2022
Another angle pic.twitter.com/qlhmNrzHe2
— Bryce 2024 (@MV3ForPresident) April 27, 2022
