AEW Production Truck Gets In Car Accident Before Dynamite

April 28, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW fire logo, Tony Khan, Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

The AEW production truck ended up in a car accident before this week’s Dynamite. As you can see from pics below, a Honda got stuck underneath the truck outside of the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia; AEW timekeeper Brooklynn Ramsey shared a pic with the caption:

“The driver is ok, but don’t text and drive.”

