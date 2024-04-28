– Due to the NHL Playoffs airing on TNT on Friday, May 3, next week’s AEW Rampage will instead move to Wednesday after Dynamite on May 1, and it will air on TBS. For the last two weeks, Rampage has aired live on Saturday on TNT after Collision due to the NBA and NHL Playoff game coverage on TNT.

It also looks like AEW Collision has been pre-empted, and the show will not be airing on Saturday, May 4. Per the official AEW event schedule, Collision will return, once again with Rampage, on Saturday, May 11. The show will be held at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia.

WWE Backlash France will also be held on Saturday, May 4. However, the event is being held in France, so it will have an earlier start time that day due to the regional time difference, starting at 1:00 pm EST on Peacock.