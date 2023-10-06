wrestling / News
AEW Programming Reportedly Listed on TBS Through Most of 2025
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter and Andrew Zarian report that as of right now, AEW programming is listed on the TBS schedule through the third quarter of 2025. This would seem to indicate that Warner Bros. Discovery is confident that they will retain AEW rights. The current deal between AEW and WBD expires at the end of 2024.
However, it was noted that TV schedules can change quickly so take this with a grain of salt.