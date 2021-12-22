wrestling / News

AEW Provides More Details on Tonight’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Reveal & Video

December 22, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Owen Hart Cup

As previously reported, tonight’s Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite will reveal more details on the upcoming Owen Hart Cup Tournament. Additionally, AEW announced that tonight’s show will feature a special video on the upcoming tournament, including stars of multiple generations speaking about the legacy of Owen Hart, along with footage of Hart wrestling in NJPW and private home movies provided by his widow, Dr. Martha Hart.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW Dynamite, Owen Hart Cup, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading