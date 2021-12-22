AEW Provides More Details on Tonight’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Reveal & Video

– As previously reported, tonight’s Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite will reveal more details on the upcoming Owen Hart Cup Tournament. Additionally, AEW announced that tonight’s show will feature a special video on the upcoming tournament, including stars of multiple generations speaking about the legacy of Owen Hart, along with footage of Hart wrestling in NJPW and private home movies provided by his widow, Dr. Martha Hart.

